EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is inviting the public to come to the airport and get in the holiday spirit.

The El Paso International Airport will host a special Holiday Social, in conjunction with Winterfest, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Runway Plaza, the area in front of the airport’s main entrance.

Each year, the airport celebrates Winterfest by decorating the terminal and landscaping for the holidays to welcome the thousands of passengers, guests, families and members of the community, who are visiting or using the airport during the busy holiday season.

As a part of the celebration, the community is invited to come out and enjoy food, beverages, popcorn, a candy buffet table, complimentary horse carriage rides as well as live music by John Anderson and entertainment by Robotron – LED dancing robots. The event is free and open to the public.