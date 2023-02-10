This file photo shows passengers making their way to the terminal at El Paso International Airport.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year.

The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida.

Service to Long Beach Airport will be offered daily beginning July 11.

Flights to Orlando International Airport will be offered weekly on Saturdays beginning Sept. 9.

Tickets for both destinations are on sale now at southwest.com.

“These two new flights mark the 28th and 29th new service announcements since 2015 when the City created its first-ever strategic plan,” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said.

“Increasing direct flights was at the top of the list. These announcements demonstrate our commitment to expand air service and meet the public’s expectations for more flights to different destinations,” Gonzalez added.

El Paso International Airport now serves 14 non-stop destinations with connections worldwide.

“We’re excited to see our partners at Southwest Airlines expand service to these major markets on the East and West Coast. Our community has demonstrated the demand for more service options with an amazing rebound in passenger traffic,” said Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez. “This is our second non-stop destination in the Los Angeles metro area, and we’re grateful to our partners at SWA for helping to expand our service to an underserved market.”

For more information, visit flyelp.com or follow the El Paso International Airport on social media @flyelp.