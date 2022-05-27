EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Summer traffic at the airport will increase starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

The airport is preparing to welcome over 30,000 passengers through the terminal this weekend, typically one of the busiest of the year.

As summer travel continues the airport will average 53 daily flights in June, up from 44 in May. The additional traffic is due in part to recently added flights to the very popular tourist destinations of Austin, Orlando, and San Diego.

“We are excited to welcome more passengers this summer as we have more available seats than we have had in the past few years, including 2019. The fact that we have over 1,000 more seats for passengers to fly this summer is an impressive result of our City’s strategic plan for economic recovery.” Sam Rodriguez, Aviation Director.

TRAVEL TIPS:

Arrive Early: Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to departure. Due to the number of added flights, there is a potential for longer wait times for both check-in and security lines, especially for early morning flights. The security checkpoint is open by 4 a.m.

Be Prepared: Review the current identification requirements and screening procedures for traveling with liquids, gels, and aerosols by visiting TSA.gov or by contacting them directly by tweeting @AskTSA. You can also sign up for TSA PreCheck to expedite the screening process.

