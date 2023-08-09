EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso International Airport will be hosting the grand opening of a photography exhibit featuring the work of the Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (PEEP) at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

The exhibit showcases the members’ best work and is made up of 15 photographers, displaying 35 works across six different categories. The selected pieces were juried from 108 submissions, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The exhibit will be on display at the ELP Rental Car Center lobby and will run until October 23.

“El Paso International Airport proudly supports local artists by providing opportunities to showcase their talent to nearly 3.6 million annual passengers,” Director of Aviation Sami Rodriguez said. “From sculptures to photography, art in various forms warmly welcomes and enhances the passenger experience. We are pleased to present this latest exhibit.”