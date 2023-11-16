EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport has seen an increase of passengers this year and is anticipating the airport to be busy this holiday season, the City of El Paso said in a press release on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The city says the airport has seen a nine percent increase in passenger traffic as compared to the same time last year and a 19 percent increase as compared to the same time in 2019, before the pandemic.

The city says the Thanksgiving travel season is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 17 and conclude on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Throughout this 12-day period, ELP will have nearly 85,000 seats available. The busiest days for ELP are projected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 27, based on scheduled flights and available seats.

To assist passengers in having a smooth and pleasant journey, the city provided the following travel tips: