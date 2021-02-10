El Paso’s ‘active cases’ drop by 26,000 after change in virus reporting

EL PASO, Texas — The number of coronavirus cases considered active by El Paso health officials dropped by more than 26,000 Wednesday, following a change in the way the data is compiled.

The City of El Paso reported 8,152 active cases on Wednesday, down from 34,321 reported Tuesday.

Officials said up until this point, the city had been reaching out to infected individuals to see if they had recovered and tested negative for the virus.

If the city was unable to get in touch with the person, their case remained on the active list for up to 55 days from their confirmed positive test result.

The city said it has now shortened the 55-day period to 28 days, falling in line with other Texas cities.

“The Department of Public Health found that a lot of the large cities in Texas are capturing active cases on a 28-day period,” said El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino.

“What that means is, after the 28-day mark, if (an infected person) is not still in the hospital under care, they’re released to the recovered category,” he said.

According to the CDC, it takes about 10 days for the average person to recover from COVID-19.

Following the change in policy, the number of people considered recovered in El Paso Wednesday shot past 107,200, and the recovery rate jumped from roughly 67 to 91 percent.