EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Dorado High School will be revalidated as a national demonstration school for the third time on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Socorro Independent School District said in a press release.

The district says the school will be celebrating its revalidation as an AVID National Demonstration School at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at the school’s theater.

The high school was deemed an AVID National Demonstration School in 2016 and revalidated as a demonstration school in February 2020.

“This marks a momentous three-peat demonstration status for the outstanding high school,” the district said.

El Dorado High School remains the only high school in Region 19 to have earned this distinction, according to the district.

“El Dorado has made a big impact on its scholars through the AVID program by creating systems that promote postsecondary readiness and success in a globally competitive society,” the district said.