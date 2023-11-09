EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Emergence Health Network (EHN) hosted a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its El Paso Veterans One-Stop Center newest location at 10737 Gateway West Blvd. Thursday morning, Nov. 9.

“We are excited about the move to our new modern facility, but it’s the expansion of the services that will also benefit our community,” said Kristi Daugherty, CEO of Emergence Health Network. “At the new centralized location, we can provide better access to care and reach as many military members as possible to include veterans, active-duty members and their families.”

Services at the center include counseling and support programs provided by mental health professionals, many of whom are veterans themselves, according to a press release sent by EHN.

“Veterans helping veterans and active-duty members is important because sometimes only we can understand and recognize what our peers are dealing with,” said Jonathan Bohannon, EHN Director of Military and Veterans’ Services.

EHN has also received a $10,000 contribution from the AT&T Foundation to fund a computer lab at the center to serve those who might not otherwise have access to devices and broadband, according to the press release.

“Our support for the Veteran One-Stop Center is part of our ongoing Believe El Paso initiative and reflects our continued commitment to this community,” said Carlos Martinez, Director, External and Legislative Affairs with AT&T. “In our collaboration with EHN, we continue our support for our nation’s military community, investing our resources and knowledge to advance the digital skills they need to thrive in the workplaces of today and tomorrow.”

EHN says the AT&T Lounge will include seven computers, printers/scanners, and monitors to project computer screens during trainings.

“The support for our military community will also include a digital training program for individuals who need benefits, job or school assistance to develop resumes, learn computer basics and navigate job/school application portals,” said Martinez.

The center is also large enough to house numerous agencies committed to serving the military community such as the Texas Veterans Commission Claims Department, continuing education organizations and the Military Veterans Peer Network.