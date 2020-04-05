1  of  2
Ysleta ISD to postpone graduation ceremonies, readies for distance learning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre released a letter to parents Sunday ahead of the district launching distancing learning Monday, setting guidelines and goals for students to complete the school year while mastering grade-level standards.

The letter says the district has elected to postpone 2020 graduation ceremonies instead of cancel them altogether, emphasizing the importance of walking the stage upon completion of high school as a rite of passage. As of yet, the district has no set dates for rescheduled graduation ceremonies.

Ysleta ISD says at home instruction is mandatory whether through virtual learning or packets distributed for younger students.

Grades for the district are temporarily put on hold as students adjust to the new learning process. “We elected to delay the recording of grades for a short period of time to allow students and teachers to become acclimated to the virtual learning process: however, we will provide assignments for student completion as well as feedback to the students for completed assignments,” said Dr. De La Torre.

He says credits toward high school graduation will continue to be awarded on a students demonstrated proficiency in remaining content for a course. AP, OnRamps, and Duel Credit courses will follow the college board grading guidelines.

In recognition of the Class of 2020, the El Paso community and the State’s #BeTheLight campaign, each high school started turning on their stadium lights at 20:20 (8:20 p.m.) Monday through Friday for 20 minutes to demonstrate support for YISD students and recognize their strength and perseverance through these incredibly unique circumstances.

Dr. De La Torres says the district is continuing to monitor city, county and state health officials in order to determine if students will be able to return to class after the May 4 date initially set forth by Governor Greg Abbott.

