Ysleta ISD school board member to step down due to clerical error with wife

by: KTSM Staff

Courtesy of YISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the Ysleta Independent School District board members has stepped down in order to avoid the appearance of impropriety in his wife’s hiring, the district said Friday.

According to a news release, the district claimed responsibility for the error and said officials had told Parkland area-rep Richard Couder that his wife’s hiring in 2018 was not a conflict of interest because she had worked as a substitute teacher before he was elected, which was not true.

“It was this error on YISD’s part that was brought to Couder’s attention on Thursday, at which point he saw no other recourse than to give up his board seat to avoid the appearance of impropriety,” a YISD news release said. “Couder has never attempted to violate board policy by interfering or advocating for anyone’s employment, especially his wife’s; in fact, his leadership over the past three years on the Board of Trustees has been above reproach. The district gravely regrets the error and has taken the appropriate administrative action.”

According to YISD, records show Couder’s wife was approved as a substitute teacher for YISD in 2016, which was before Couder was elected, in 2017.

Couder has been on the school board for three years and was currently serving as the Vice President of the board.

“Throughout his service as a Trustee, Couder has proven himself to be a kind, ethical, and passionate advocate for the Parkland Learning Community and all Ysleta ISD students, with a unique perspective on educational issues gained from working as a high-school college readiness advisor at the El Paso Independent School District,” YISD said in its release. 

The release said YISD will announce the process for how the board of trustees will fill his seat in the upcoming weeks.

