Ysleta ISD holds ‘SAFE’ Conference to address active shooter events, bullying, student trauma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District students, administrators, and parents came together Saturday morning for their third ‘SAFE’ Conference.

SAFE stands for Safe and Supportive Schools for Everyone. This year, the conference was held at two locations in the district, at Parkland Middle School and Eastwood High School. The district held the conference to help address public concerns about safety and security in the weeks following the August 3 Walmart shooting.

In addition to active shooter training, participants also learned about other important topics facing students such as bullying, and how to talk to kids after a traumatic event. Longtime educators at YISD say these conversations go beyond school doors.

“Taking that home into my house and talk to my family and kids about some of these dangers. About the awareness in schools and safety. Keeping our kids safe not only in our schools but around our community just to better people and provide that information to our families,” Alfonso Rendon, Assistant Principal at Indian Ridge Middle School said.

The District plans on continuing the conferences in hopes students become safety models for generations to come.