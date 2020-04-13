Ysleta ISD begins online enrollment for pre-K, kindergarten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Online enrollment for full-day pre-K or kindergarten at the Ysleta Independent School District is now open.

Parents can begin the process for the following YISD campuses: Parkland and Ysleta Pre-K centers; and Cedar Grove, Constance Hulbert, Del Valle, East Point, Eastwood Heights, Edgemere, Glen Cove, Lancaster, Loma Terrace, Pasodale, Pebble Hills, Presa, REL Washington, Sageland, Scotsdale, Tierra Del Sol, and Vista Hills elementary schools.

“Parents are advised to register children as soon as possible for Ysleta ISD’s full-day pre-K program, which is designed to help develop children’s social, emotional, self-help, and cognitive skills while providing hands-on activities and immersing them in a literature-rich environment,” a district news release said.

To start registering for pre-K, visit www.yisd.net/prek. Or download the Pre-K Eligibility Packets from the school website. To start registering for kindergarten visit www.yisd.net/enroll.

Parents can complete the process once the Stay Home order is lifted.

Pre-K students must be 4 by Sept. 1 and the proper documents, such as Social Security card, immunization record and birth certificate, will be required.

More information: www.yisd.net.