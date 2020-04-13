Breaking News
El Paso has 8 new coronavirus cases, 300 total

Ysleta ISD begins online enrollment for pre-K, kindergarten

Education

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Online enrollment for full-day pre-K or kindergarten at the Ysleta Independent School District is now open.

Parents can begin the process for the following YISD campuses: Parkland and Ysleta Pre-K centers; and Cedar Grove, Constance Hulbert, Del Valle, East Point, Eastwood Heights, Edgemere, Glen Cove, Lancaster, Loma Terrace, Pasodale, Pebble Hills, Presa, REL Washington, Sageland, Scotsdale, Tierra Del Sol, and Vista Hills elementary schools.

“Parents are advised to register children as soon as possible for Ysleta ISD’s full-day pre-K program, which is  designed to help develop children’s social, emotional, self-help, and cognitive skills while providing hands-on activities and immersing them in a literature-rich environment,” a district news release said.

To start registering for pre-K, visit www.yisd.net/prek. Or download the Pre-K Eligibility Packets from the school website. To start registering for kindergarten visit www.yisd.net/enroll.

Parents can complete the process once the Stay Home order is lifted.

Pre-K students must be 4 by Sept. 1 and the proper documents, such as Social Security card, immunization record and birth certificate, will be required.

More information: www.yisd.net

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers"

Ysleta ISD to postpone graduation ceremonies, readies for distance learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta ISD to postpone graduation ceremonies, readies for distance learning"

EPISD Education Minute April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD Education Minute April 7"

MIGRANTS NOT GETTING STIMULUS CHECKS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIGRANTS NOT GETTING STIMULUS CHECKS"

Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link