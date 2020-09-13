Ysleta ISD begins meal program for all El Paso-area children this week

EL PASO, Texas — The Ysleta Independent School District is announcing important updates to its “Grab & Go” school meal program for the fall semester, which will be open next week to all El Paso-area children between the ages of 1-18 years and take place at every Ysleta ISD campus.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, Grab & Go school meals will be provided at every Ysleta ISD school from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for all children, regardless of the campus they attend. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Children do not need to be inside the vehicle to receive meals. However, drivers MUST provide one of the following items to receive school meals for children who are not inside the vehicle:

Official letter/email/electronic school application from school that lists child(ren) enrolled;

Individual student report card(s);

Attendance record from parent portal of the school website, printed or electronic, that includes children’s names;

Birth certificate for child(ren) not in school; or

Student ID card(s).

Each child is allowed ONE breakfast and ONE lunch per day. Visits to multiple campuses are not allowed, and a la carte sales will not be available.

Students attending online classes at Learning Hub campuses will retrieve their meals from either the cafeteria or a designated pick up area.