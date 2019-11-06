Breaking News
Murder reported in Northeast El Paso, police have one man in custody

YISD’s $425 million bond election results

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Voters could approve more than $400 million in bond money for Ysleta Independent School District.

The YISD Bond Proposal is part of the Nov. 5 election, with funds being earmarked for a new middle school in the Hanks High School area, an elementary school near Riverside High School and other upgrades.

Here is a look at the live results, beginning at 7 p.m.

After early voting, 3,197 voters are for the bond while 2,128 have voted against passing the bond.

YISD passed a similar-sized bond in 2015.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link