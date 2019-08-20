YISD votes to put $425 million bond projects on November 2019 election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District will once again ask voters to approve a massive bond. Late Monday night, the school board voted 4-3 to add a $425 million bond to the ballot this coming November.

The discussion of school safety was a major concern for the YISD Board of Trustees going into Monday’s vote, many saying how action needs to be done now with this bond to implement more security at schools following the August 3 mass shooting.

If approved, the bond would pay for safety and security enhancements across the district along with a new middle school for the Hanks area, a new elementary school for the Riverside area, a fully rebuilt Scotsdale Elementary, renovations to Dolphin Terrace Elementary and Bel Air High School.

The district is also hoping to add refrigerated air conditioning to all of its campuses.

Some of those safety improvements include safety foyers in school entrances and more security cameras. In light of the mass shooting, most of the board of trustees said safety and the protection of students is a priority and should be dealt with now and now pushed to the May election.

“I don’t think anyone can argue that the safety and the legitimacy of the safety and security of the children in our schools, we’re responsible for over 40,000 students and 7,000 employees and we have a district that’s in excess of 100 years old so we’ve got buildings that were built long before people started behaving this way,” YISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre said.

Trustees also unanimously voted to approve a ten-cent tax rate decrease for YISD taxpayers, going from roughly $1.45 to $1.35 per $100 valuation on a home. Homeowners will begin to see that tax rate change on their next bill.