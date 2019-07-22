YISD, SISD board meetings coming up following superintendent’s fight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District will have board meetings soon following an alleged fight both superintendents got into.

SISD has its regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday night at District Service Center Board Room. There are no items linked to an alleged altercation between Superintendent Jose Espinoza and YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre on the agenda, however, Espinoza’s annual evaluation is set for executive session.

YISD is expected to announce an emergency special board meeting to discuss if any district rules or policies were violated last month in San Antonio, according to Board President Cruz Ochoa. The exact date and time of the meeting have not been set.

The board is planning to take action, according to Ochoa, who believes people “should be accountable for their actions.”

De La Torre allegedly head-butted Espinoza on June 13 outside of a San Antonio Whataburger. Espinoza allegedly responded with a punch after the head-butt. Both men were detained but Espinoza was released and listed as the victim.

Following the fight, Espinoza told police he did not wish to press charges and a district spokesman told KTSM he did not plan on pressing charges in the future.

A police report documented that Espinoza was assaulted but redacted the name of the suspect, who police said appeared to be intoxicated.

This was the night before both men and several members of both school boards attended the Summer Leadership Institute conference.

Last week, the El Paso Times first reported that De La Torre was allegedly the suspect through several open records. KTSM also requested any police report with De La Torre’s name on it from the same date and received the same redacted police report, confirming his involvement.