EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Ysleta ISD principals will attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Juan Guzman from Scottsdale Elementary School, and Claudia Poblano from East Point Elementary School, are among the 85 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2022 cohort of educators to participate.

Attendees will participate in one of two weeklong workshops on leadership development, coaching, or school turnaround led by Harvard faculty and other national and international experts.

“I am humbled and honored by this opportunity to learn at Harvard University and join the ranks of the elite leaders that have gone before me in this great endeavor. This is not only an opportunity for me but for my school and community,” said Poblano.

“Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired, and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.” Tim Miller, Director of Leadership Development at the Charles Butt Foundation





The Charles Butt Foundation covers all expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, and hotel – investing on average about $9,200 per attendee, for a total of about $1 million in sponsorships for 2019, and more than $9 million since the program’s inception. A list of all attendees from across Texas can be found here

