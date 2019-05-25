Education

YISD offers free meals service through summer

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 12:50 PM MST

Updated: May 25, 2019 12:50 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The 2019 Summer Food Service Program at the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1-18 from Monday through Thursday during the summer break at select campuses.

Most campuses are closed on Fridays; on these days, meals will not be served at those schools. Breakfast is typically served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There are exceptions; please review the list below for program dates, locations, and meal times at participating campuses:

May 28 to June 27

  • Valle Verde Early College High School (breakfast from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.; lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

June 10 to June 27

  • Eastwood MS 
  • Indian Ridge MS
  • Parkland MS
  • Riverside MS
  • Rio Bravo MS
  • North Loop ES
  • Del Valle ES
  • Desertaire ES
  • Thomas Manor ES
  • Ysleta MS
  • Tierra Del Sol ES
  • Parkland ES
  • Ysleta Pre K (lunch from 10:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
  • Ysleta ES
  • East Point ES
  • Eastwood Heights ES
  • Riverside HS
  • Plato
  • Tejas
  • Eastwood HS

June 10 to July 11 (closed July 4th)

  • Parkland HS, Hanks HS, Bel Air HS, Del Valle HS

June 10 to July 18 (closed July 4th)

  • Ysleta HS

Aug. 5 to Aug. 8

  • Young Women's Leadership Academy (breakfast 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News