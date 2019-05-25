YISD offers free meals service through summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The 2019 Summer Food Service Program at the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1-18 from Monday through Thursday during the summer break at select campuses.

Most campuses are closed on Fridays; on these days, meals will not be served at those schools. Breakfast is typically served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There are exceptions; please review the list below for program dates, locations, and meal times at participating campuses:

May 28 to June 27

Valle Verde Early College High School (breakfast from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.; lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

June 10 to June 27

Eastwood MS

Indian Ridge MS

Parkland MS

Riverside MS

Rio Bravo MS

North Loop ES

Del Valle ES

Desertaire ES

Thomas Manor ES

Ysleta MS

Tierra Del Sol ES

Parkland ES

Ysleta Pre K (lunch from 10:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Ysleta ES

East Point ES

Eastwood Heights ES

Riverside HS

Plato

Tejas

Eastwood HS

June 10 to July 11 (closed July 4th)

Parkland HS, Hanks HS, Bel Air HS, Del Valle HS

June 10 to July 18 (closed July 4th)

Ysleta HS

Aug. 5 to Aug. 8