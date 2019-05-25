YISD offers free meals service through summer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The 2019 Summer Food Service Program at the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1-18 from Monday through Thursday during the summer break at select campuses.
Most campuses are closed on Fridays; on these days, meals will not be served at those schools. Breakfast is typically served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There are exceptions; please review the list below for program dates, locations, and meal times at participating campuses:
May 28 to June 27
- Valle Verde Early College High School (breakfast from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.; lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
June 10 to June 27
- Eastwood MS
- Indian Ridge MS
- Parkland MS
- Riverside MS
- Rio Bravo MS
- North Loop ES
- Del Valle ES
- Desertaire ES
- Thomas Manor ES
- Ysleta MS
- Tierra Del Sol ES
- Parkland ES
- Ysleta Pre K (lunch from 10:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- Ysleta ES
- East Point ES
- Eastwood Heights ES
- Riverside HS
- Plato
- Tejas
- Eastwood HS
June 10 to July 11 (closed July 4th)
- Parkland HS, Hanks HS, Bel Air HS, Del Valle HS
June 10 to July 18 (closed July 4th)
- Ysleta HS
Aug. 5 to Aug. 8
- Young Women's Leadership Academy (breakfast 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)