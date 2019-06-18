YISD offering full-day pre-K for upcoming school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents can now enroll their children in full-day pre-kindergarten classes at the Ysleta Independent School District.

The district is the first among El Paso’s three larges school districts to offer the program for free for families who meed the criteria.

The classes will be available on a first-come, first serve basis at the following campuses:

Parkland Pre-K Center

Ysleta Pre-K Center

Constance Hulbert Elementary School

East Point Elementary School

Eastwood Heights Elementary School

Edgemere Elementary School

Glen Cove Elementary School

LeBarron Park Elementary School

Loma Terrace Elementary School

Pasodale Elementary School

Pebble Hills Elementary School

Scotsdale Elementary School

Tierra Del Sol Elementary School

Vista Hills Elementary School

In order to qualify for the program, the student must be four-years-old on or before Sept. 1 and meet one of the following criteria:

Unable to speak and comprehend the English language;

Educationally disadvantaged, which means a student eligible to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program;

Is homeless, as defined by 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 1143a, regardless of the residence of the child, of either parent of the child, or of the child’s guardian or other person having lawful control of the child;

Is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by proper authority;

Is the child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty;

Is in, or have been in, the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) following an adversary hearing held as provided by Section 262.201, Family Code; or

Is the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder.

The new full-day program is funded by House Bill 3, which was recently signed into law following the Texas legislature session.

For more information visit Ysleta’s website.