YISD names new principals for Eastwood, Riverside High, and 7 elementary schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD named principals at Eastwood and Riverside High Schools Monday, along with reassignments for seven elementary school principals for the upcoming school year.

Eastwood High School

Robert Martinez, current principal at Eastwood Knolls International School, was named new principal at Eastwood High School effective July 1. Martinez replaces outgoing principal David Boatright, who retired last month. Martinez began his career with Ysleta ISD 26 years ago as a middle school science teacher at Eastwood Knolls.

He went on to serve as assistant principal at Mesa Vista Elementary, then as principal at Pebble Hills Elementary before taking on his current position at Eastwood Knolls International. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Sul Ross State University.

Riverside High School

Maribel Guillen, current principal at San Elizario High School, is a proud graduate of Riverside High School. She began her professional career 22 years ago as a geography teacher at Ysleta High School, and went on to serve as a social studies teacher in both middle school and high school, and as a high school assistant principal and principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in educational leadership from UTEP.

Eastwood Knolls International School

David Medina, current principal at Pasodale Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Eastwood Knolls International School. Medina, an educator for 21 years, has served as a special education teacher, instructional specialist, and coordinator, as well as an assistant principal, and principal. He has also taught at the postsecondary level.

Pasodale Elementary

Natalie Alvarez, current principal at Marion Manor Elementary School, has been selected as the new principal at Pasodale Elementary School. An educator for 17 years, Alvarez has also served as a teacher, schoolwide project coordinator, assistant principal, and principal.

Parkland Elementary

Dana Boyd, current principal at East Point Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Parkland Elementary School. Boyd, a 21-year veteran in education at Ysleta ISD, previously held positions as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Last month, Boyd was named a winner of the HEB Excellence in Education Principal Elementary Award.

East Point Elementary

Claudia Poblano, current principal at Del Norte Heights Elementary School, has been selected as the new principal at East Point Elementary School. Poblano, an Ysleta ISD educator for 14 years, has worked as a pre-K and elementary school teacher, schoolwide project coordinator, assistant principal, and principal.

Del Norte Heights Elementary

Roxanne Merfa, current principal at Parkland Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Del Norte Heights Elementary School. Merfa has been an educator for 22 years at Ysleta ISD, serving as a teacher, instructional specialist, assistant principal, and principal.

Hacienda Heights International School

Sandra Perez, current principal at Del Valle Elementary School, has been selected as the new principal at Hacienda Heights International School. Perez, a 21-year educator at Ysleta ISD, previously served as a teacher, literacy leader, assistant principal, and principal.

North Loop Elementary School

Christopher Puga, current principal at Capistrano Elementary School, has been named the new principal at North Loop Elementary School. Puga has enjoyed a 13-year career in education, and has worked as a teacher, math and science instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal.