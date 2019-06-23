YISD names new principals, Central Office directors

In preparation for the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of new principals and Central Office directors. All positions become effective July 1.

The new campus principals are as follows:

Norma Sierra, current principal at LeBarron Park Elementary School, will fill the vacant principal position at Mesa Vista Elementary School. Sierra, who has spent 29 years at YISD, has worked as a teacher, curriculum specialist, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal, and principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree, both from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Maritza Balderrama, current principal at North Star Elementary School, is the new principal at LeBarron Park Elementary School. An educator for 25 years at YISD, Balderrama has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from UTEP and a master’s degree from New Mexico State University.

Stephanie Lahrman, current Parkland Elementary School assistant principal, is the new principal at North Star Elementary School. Lahrman began her professional career in 2003, and has served as a teacher’s assistant, teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal. Lahrman holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Charter Oak State College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University.

Juan Guzman, current principal at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School, will fill the vacant principal position at Scotsdale Elementary School. Guzman, whose career in education spans 19 years at YISD, has also served as an elementary schoolteacher, assistant principal, and principal. He holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree, both from UTEP.

Michelle Romero, an elementary school principal at Socorro ISD, has been appointed the new principal at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School. Romero is a 24-year veteran in education and began her career at YISD as a teacher at Loma Terrace Elementary School. Since then, she has served as an instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal. Romero holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in English, both from UTEP.

Irene Youngs, current Lancaster Elementary School assistant principal, has been appointed principal at Pebble Hills Elementary School following the departure of Stacy Vasquez. Youngs, who has worked in education for 26 years, has taught all levels of elementary content – including bilingual education – and served as assistant principal for nine years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational administration, both from UTEP.

Amy Bejarano-Alarcon is the new principal at Del Valle Middle School following the resignation of Ida Perales. An educator for 13 years at YISD, Alarcon began her career as a science teacher at Riverside High School before moving to her current position as assistant principal at Ysleta High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from UTEP, and a master’s degree in education from Sul Ross State University.

Javier Salgado, current principal at Parkland Middle School, is the new principal at Desert View Middle School following the retirement of Mary Ann Olivas. Salgado, a 23-year veteran educator at YISD, previously served as a teaching assistant, teacher, instructional specialist, assistant principal, and principal. He holds a bachelor’s degree, and a master’s degree in history, both from UTEP.

Dr. Angela Reyna, current Ysleta Middle School assistant principal, is the new principal of Parkland Middle School. An educator for 16 years at YISD, Dr. Reyna has worked as a teacher, middle-school assistant principal, and high-school assistant principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, and a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in educational administration, all from UTEP.

Jacob Valtierra, current Eastwood High School assistant principal, is the new principal at Riverside Middle School following the resignation of Jonathan Valdez. Valtierra, whose career spans 12 years at YISD, previously worked as a teacher, as well as assistant principal at both middle and high schools. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from UTEP.

In addition, YISD has appointed the following three new directors at Central Office:

Sylvia Belmonte, current school nurse at Lancaster Elementary School, is the new Director of Student Health Services following the retirement of Carey Raymond-Holden. Belmonte began her career in 2005 at University Medical Center (formerly Thomason Hospital) before transitioning into school nursing and has also served as a clinical nursing instructor at UTEP. Belmonte holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and a master’s degree in nursing and nursing education, both from UTEP.

Dr. Blanca Lopez has been appointed Director of Secondary Personnel after serving in that position on an interim basis in the 2018-19 school year. Dr. Lopez is a 26-year veteran in education, serving throughout El Paso as a teacher, mentor, coordinator, and recruiter. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree – both from UTEP – and a doctorate degree in curriculum from New Mexico State University.

Shelley Smallwood, current Instructional Technology Initiatives coordinator, has been appointed the new Director of Innovative Learning following the retirement of Micha Villarreal. Smallwood, who began her professional career as a teacher in 1991, has served in a variety of roles at YISD, including instructional technology specialist and Project Get Ahead director. Smallwood holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in curriculum and technology, both from UTEP.