YISD extends October intersession, TEA waiver approved

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is adding another week to its October intersession, extending the current school break until Oct. 23.

In addition, TEA has approved a two-week waiver to delay the start of in-person instruction at the campuses for families that have chosen that option for their children.

As a result, all YISD students at home and the Learning Hubs will resume online learning on Oct. 26. Teachers and staff will report to their work sites beginning Nov. 6, and face-to-face learning at the campuses will begin Nov. 9.

To accommodate the one-week extension of the October intersession, the district will shorten the March intersession previously scheduled for March 8 to March 19, 2021. The March intersession will now consist of a one-week Spring Break that takes place from March 15 to March 19, 2021.

In the meantime, all essential Ysleta ISD personnel will continue reporting to work, and Central Office employees will continue working at 50-percent capacity.

For more information, visit www.yisd.net and click on the “Ask the District” tab on the right-hand side of the page.

