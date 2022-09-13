EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso.

This according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

On Tuesday, Ysleta ISD was also honored by the El Paso City Council for being the only school district in the city to earn a coveted “A” rating for overall academic performance from TEA, with 98 percent of its campuses also earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational programs.

“We are committed to every student in every school – and by working together, we have laid a strong academic foundation that sets the stage for success for our graduates, regardless of whether they pursue postsecondary education, go straight into the workplace, or serve our nation in the military,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre.

According to YISD, state figures showed 81% of Ysleta ISD students who graduated in 2021 were considered career- or college-ready – a larger percentage than seen throughout the state (65%), El Paso ISD (78%), Socorro ISD (63%), Anthony ISD (80%) and Canutillo ISD (60%).

In addition, five Ysleta ISD high schools earned CCMR scores of at least 85% – they included J.M. Hanks High School (85%), Parkland High School (86%), Riverside High School (94%), Ysleta High School (97%), and Valle Verde Early College High School (100%).

The district exceeded the state average in several CCMR areas – about 50 percent of Ysleta ISD students scored at or above the college-ready standard on the SAT, ACT, TSIA, or earned credit for college-prep courses, surpassing the state’s average of 41 percent. Statewide, the percentage of students earning industry-based certifications was 19 percent, compared to 29 percent at Ysleta ISD.

TEA uses the state’s accountability system to evaluate the academic performance of Texas public schools across three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps.

