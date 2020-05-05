Work on Horizon High’s new field house begins

EL PASO’s Texas (KTSM) — A small, socially distant ceremony was held Monday for the groundbreaking of Horizon High School’s new field house.

Clint ISD Superintendent Dr. Juan I. Martinez and Board Members pitched the dirt to celebrate the new project as the district moves forward with improvement projects at the campus.

The new 14,243 square foot facility, located next to the football field, will cost $3.5 million to build. The new building will house a weight room, football lockers, coaches’ offices, uniform storage, restrooms, showers, laundry area, and support services rooms. It’s designed by Mijares-Mora Architects, Inc. and is constructed by AO General Contractors.

The Horizon HS field house project is part of an expansion and improvement of the campus. It’s expected to be complete by December 2020. Horizon HS has also received a new cafeteria, kitchen, classroom wings, safety vestibule, offices, parking lot, tennis courts, library, and culinary arts facility in recent years.

