VEX Robotics Competition brings exciting engineering challenges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students from around the Borderland had their chance to not only build but compete with their own robots Saturday at Horizon High School.

Horizon hosted the VEX Robotics Challenge for middle and high schools. The competition is presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and is an exciting and challenging way for burgeoning engineers to build innovative robots to complete simulated problems.

Area high school students will compete in the VEX Robotics Competition, Tower Takeover, and area middle school students will compete in the VEX IQ Challenge, Squared Away.

Last year, Horizon High won the State Competition and even competed internationally, something organizers say is something that can’t be done alone.

“In robotics in general, there’s a lot of teamwork involved. The kids have to work together. They have to communicate with one another. What’s nice is we get to have different schools compete with each other instead of against each other and they get to score points together,” Gisela Lucero, Instructional Technology Coordinator at Horizon told KTSM.

Mountain View High School will host the next VEX Robotic Challenge in November.