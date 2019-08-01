UTEP’s College of Business to offer minor in commercial real estate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aspiring realtors will soon be able to prepare for their future careers while still in college.

Beginning in Spring 2020, UTEP’s College of Business Administration will offer a new minor in commercial real estate for undergraduate students.

According to a news release, the minor will consist of four courses that will primarily meet in the evenings.

“Our curriculum mirrors the industry standard and will give students a competitive edge in a field with many promising career opportunities locally and nationally,” Erik Devos, COBA associate dean for faculty development, said.

The university says the addition comes after about 20 percent of business students reported in a survey that they were already working in real estate or had plans to work in the field.

According to the release, students and industry partners interested in the program can contact Juan M. Bolaños at jmbolanos@utep.edu or 915-747-7754.