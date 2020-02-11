UTEP researchers successfully communicate with satellite

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP students are celebrating the completion of a monumental project.

The University’s NASA Micro-Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research successfully communicated with its orbital factory-2 satellite project.

Officials say the orbital factory-2 was designed and developed in collaboration with NASA and Lockheed Martin Space to demonstrate on-orbit repair of solar cells using 3D technology.

According to UTEP, this accomplishment positions the University as a national leader in technological research.