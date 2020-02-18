UTEP recognized for community engagement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP is now recognized as one of the leading institutions of higher education in the area of community engagement.

UTEP is one of only 119 institutions throughout the country that holds the designation by the Carnegie Foundation. President Heather Wilson made the announcement on campus Monday afternoon.

“This is a tremendous honor for the university, it really recognizes we are a community-engaged university. About 15,000 students are involved in some kind of community service every year,” Dr. Wilson explained.

UTEP also holds the foundation’s top tier research university designation.

