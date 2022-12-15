EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is set to receive a generous grant from Google in order to increase the number of Hispanic students who enter and complete graduate programs in computing.

According to UTEP, the Computing Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (CAHSI), which UTEP leads, will support efforts to bolster research capacity among faculty and students at CAHSI institutions that align with Google’s research interests.

“Involving people with different perspectives, experiences and interdisciplinary knowledge in solving problems is a key factor in our nation’s ability to innovate and compete in a global economy,” Ann Gates, Ph.D., CAHSI director, UTEP Senior Vice Provost and the Grant’s Principal Investigator

Some of the initiatives the Google grant will fund includes the design of research-focused lab, in-class activities that can be shared and implemented in computer science courses across alliance institutions. It will also offer financial support for Hispanic students who are in the final year of their doctoral studies, and the expansion of an existing program that promotes the participation of first-generation, low-income undergraduate students in research experiences.

The second objective of the grant is to create a framework for research collaboration across alliance institutions. This work will be aligned with Google research priorities related to improving machine learning and artificial intelligence models. The project is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and will last three years.

To learn more about CAHSI’s work to increase diversity in computing, click here.

