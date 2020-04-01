UTEP promotes longtime faculty member to Provost

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP administrators have promoted one of its longtime faculty members to Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

The promotion of John Wiebe, who has been at UTEP for 21 years, was announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Wiebe had also been the interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost since January 2019, UTEP said.

“John has 21 years of experience at UTEP and helped to build the institution into a top tier research university that is arguably the best Hispanic-serving university in the country,” President Wilson said. “He is deeply committed to the students we serve and the scholarship we advance.”

Wiebe earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Health Psychology from the University of Iowa after getting his undergraduate degree fro Ohio Wesleyan University.

He joined UTEP in 1998 and has done research on mental health and medical adherence in severe chronic illness. Wiebe has also secured millions of dollars in research funding and is a former two-time President of the Faculty Senate.

“Especially at a time of stress and uncertainty for so many, it has been inspiring to work with students, staff, faculty, chairs and deans who are joined together by a clearly defined and deeply meaningful institutional mission,” Wiebe said. “People who work at UTEP make a real difference in the world, whether on the lives of individual students and their families or through leading innovative initiatives on campus, in the community, or around the globe. As we face the current challenge and move forward to new opportunities, I am excited to work alongside my colleagues to build upon the excellent foundation that exists here and serve the region even better in the future.”