UTEP president finalist visits campus, addresses media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Heather Wilson, the sole finalist for UTEP's next president, visited the campus for the first time on Monday.

"This is the right university at the right time, and I'm really looking forward to it," she said at the press conference.

Wilson took questions from the media at the student union and addressed the controversy surrounding her anti-LGBT votes as a New Mexico congresswoman.

"My general approach with respect to LGBT issues is to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and I think thats what a leader should do," she said.

Wilson also gave her stance on immigration.

"The responsibility of this university is to educate students. Whoever walks on this campuses chooses to be educated," she said. "I am not an expert on Texas law, but we will follow what Texas law is."

During her trip to El Paso, Wilson has also met with UT Regent Paul Foster, Mayor Dee Margo, and current UTEP President Dr. Diana Natalicio.

"She has been a wonderful leader of this university for 30 years and...I hope to build on the absolute best," she said.

Wilson adds that her experience in the military, politics, and business will help her lead UTEP.

"I have an eclectic background," she explained. "My entire life has been a diversion from its course, but I look forward to coming back to higher education."