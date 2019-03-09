UTEP president finalist Heather Wilson has anti-LGBTQ record

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson named sole finalist for UTEP president by UT Board of Regents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The woman tapped to replace retiring UTEP President Dr. Diana Natalicio has a history of anti-LGBTQ votes and statements.

It was announced Friday, Heather Wilson is stepping down as Air Force Secretary to take the reins of the University of Texas at El Paso.

During her time as a Republican congresswoman representing New Mexico, Wilson voted in favor of a federal constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage, according to U.S. House records.

Records show she also voted against a bill to protect LGBTQ people from employment discrimination and voted twice to exclude gay and transgender people from hate crimes protections.

GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group, has reported Wilson has also made comments against gay civil unions. Wilson earned a score of 0 from the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ equality group, during her time in Congress.

The UT Board of Regents, which selected Wilson as the sole finalist for the UTEP position, will reconvene in 21 days to officially appoint her.

UTEP has declined comment until Wilson officially takes over. NBC News reached out to Wilson for comment but had yet to hear back as of Friday afternoon.