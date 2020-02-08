UTEP opens private nursing pod for breastfeeding moms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A first of its kind lactation pod opened up on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso Thursday, paving the way for a more family-friendly and supportive environment for faculty, staff, and students who are also nursing mothers.

The lactation pod is the third private breastfeeding or pumping location across the UTEP campus and is the first free-standing unit.

“We believe in providing a place on campus for nursing mothers to express milk or nurse their child in a private, comfortable and quiet space,” said Sandy Vasquez, associate vice president for Human Resources at UTEP. “The lactation pod is especially beneficial to the University because of its visibility and accessibility for users of the pod.”

The pod is located in the Bhutan Lounge of the second floor of Union Building East. Nursing mothers can request access through the campus website at utep.edu/lactation where the system will assign an access code.

UTEP Administrators encourage all breastfeeding mothers to use the space as a safe and secure location to breastfeed their children or to pump breastmilk. The University says they understand and celebrate the importance of breastfeeding and its benefits for mothers and children.