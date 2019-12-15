UTEP, NMSU celebrate Borderland grads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This weekend marked the Winter Commencement for students at New Mexico State University and the University of Texas at El Paso.

Thousands of grads walked the stage to receive their diplomas. The ceremonies started early Saturday at UTEP with the College of Liberal Arts and will continue through the evening with the College of Engineering and Science.

It’s a long road for many graduates, but one that is worth the effort.

“For anybody pushing through a college degree, I will just say push through it don’t give up because it’s very rewarding in the end,” UTEP Grad Mitchell McDaniel said.

Congratulations to all grads from NMSU and UTEP!