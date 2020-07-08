UTEP moves approximately 2,000 Fall courses online

Education

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso announced plans for their Fall semester Tuesday, which includes adding approximately 1,300 courses to an online format so they can keep the number of students on-campus minimal.

According to UTEP, approximately 12-percent (~456) of their existing 3,800 courses are typically taught online. The updated course catalog offers almost 2,500 online courses — an increase of more than 2,000 courses that will now be solely provided online.

In addition to the online courses, UTEP says there are a variety of hybrid classes they will offer as much as 50% in-person meetings, along with 50% online, and some classes will only have students meet on campus a few times during the semester.

The University says only a little more than 100 classes will be full-time, traditional classes.

The campus task force worked with faculty for each course section to determine if the courses could be taught effectively, according to a statement from UTEP. During this evaluation period, the task force decided to use some federal CARES Act funds to hire course designers over the summer. The course designers will help faculty members redesign their existing courses, so they are high-quality online courses.

Each classroom, lab, and studio was also evaluated for capacity requirements to allow social distancing.

Funds will also be used to upgrade UTEP’s wireless network to provide better access to outdoor spaces on campus. They’re also using federal and local funds to provide increased technology lending programs for students in need.

UTEP provided a list of frequently asked questions on their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

extreme heat coming to el paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "extreme heat coming to el paso"

Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire"

UTEP expands Fall course online options

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP expands Fall course online options"

Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death"

'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses"

BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link