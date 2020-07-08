UTEP moves approximately 2,000 Fall courses online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso announced plans for their Fall semester Tuesday, which includes adding approximately 1,300 courses to an online format so they can keep the number of students on-campus minimal.

According to UTEP, approximately 12-percent (~456) of their existing 3,800 courses are typically taught online. The updated course catalog offers almost 2,500 online courses — an increase of more than 2,000 courses that will now be solely provided online.

In addition to the online courses, UTEP says there are a variety of hybrid classes they will offer as much as 50% in-person meetings, along with 50% online, and some classes will only have students meet on campus a few times during the semester.

The University says only a little more than 100 classes will be full-time, traditional classes.

The campus task force worked with faculty for each course section to determine if the courses could be taught effectively, according to a statement from UTEP. During this evaluation period, the task force decided to use some federal CARES Act funds to hire course designers over the summer. The course designers will help faculty members redesign their existing courses, so they are high-quality online courses.

Each classroom, lab, and studio was also evaluated for capacity requirements to allow social distancing.

Funds will also be used to upgrade UTEP’s wireless network to provide better access to outdoor spaces on campus. They’re also using federal and local funds to provide increased technology lending programs for students in need.

UTEP provided a list of frequently asked questions on their website.