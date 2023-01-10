EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cross-border project led by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso to formulate solutions to water sustainability challenges has received an award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

The UTEP-led project, titled “Sustainable Water Resources for Irrigated Agriculture in the Middle Rio Grande Basin,” applied computer modeling techniques to create a comprehensive assessment of current and projected irrigation water availability from the region’s main water sources, which are shared by communities in Texas, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

NIFA presents its Partnership Award annually to recognize projects supported by the agency that positively impact agriculture, the environment, communities or people.

“In our corner of the world, water issues impact people who live in three states and two countries,” Josiah Heyman, Ph.D., UTEP professor of sociology and anthropology and one of the directors of the project

