UTEP kicks off new year with new President Heather Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s the first day of classes for UTEP students and the start of a new era under President Heather Wilson.

Wilson has been on the job for less than two weeks but on Monday she said had the chance to meet with both faculty and students.

She said she wants to continue UTEP’s commitment to making a college education accessible to everyone and points to the Paydirt Promise Program as a way of doing that.

As KTSM has reported, the program will cover tuition and fees for students whose families earn less than $40,000 a year.

In terms of potentially major changes at UTEP, Wilson said it will take some time to figure out how to best meet the needs of the school.

“I came to a University as President that’s in very good shape,” Wilson said. “There are universities around the country where you get a new president because there’s been some kind of a crisis, or a financial problem, or a scandal. That’s not UTEP. I’m here because this is a great university and together we’re going to figure out how to make it even better.”

UTEP’s budge will change to allow for long-term planning, Wilson said.