UTEP, GiGi’s Playhouse to launch literacy program for children with disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP President Heather Wilson visited GiGi’s Playhouse Saturday to read to children and launch an innovative reading program for children with disabilities.

UTEP and GiGi’s have partnered together in several different areas in order to provide literacy, tutoring and physical therapy programs to children who attend GiGi’s Playhouse.

Saturday’s kickoff event was a way to promote literacy in a setting that provides opportunities for students with down syndrome and fosters an inclusive community.

“We learn a lot about how they handle stress and problems. How they look at issues and how they look at it at somewhat of a simplistic but also a very pure and wholesome look. It kind of helps — that inclusion is very important to society,” said Judge Bill Moody, President of the Board of Managers at Gigi’s Playhouse.

GiGi’s Playhouse will also be involved in a conference on February 1 where medical experts from across the nation will interact with students with disabilities along with the local medical community.