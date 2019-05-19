UTEP faculty presents video on innovative STEM education

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas - A faculty member with The University of Texas at El Paso helped create a video that is part of a weeklong National Science Foundation (NSF) video showcase of innovative strategies to enhance STEM education.

Pei-Ling Hsu, Ph.D., associate professor of teacher education, produced “Speak Up! Youth’s Cogenerative Dialogues with Scientists,” which is based on her Work With A Scientist program, an NSF-funded effort in its fifth year. Her video highlights collaborative dialogues between researchers and high school students.

Hsu’s Work With A Scientist Program connects UTEP scientists and engineers with high school students from the El Paso Independent School District.

Members of the public can view the video and many others at the 2019 STEM for All Video Showcase, which the NSF funds. Researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and members of the public can view the short videos through May 20, 2019, discuss them with the presenters online, and vote for their favorites.

Collectively the presentations cover a broad range of topics including science, mathematics, computer science, engineering, cyberlearning, citizen science, maker spaces, broadening participation, research experiences, mentoring and professional development.