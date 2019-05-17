UTEP, EPCC Spring 2019 Graduation Schedule
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Thousands of Borderland college students will turn their tassels this weekend. See below for the schedule.
EPCC
Friday, May 17 (Don Haskins Special Events Center)
- Afternoon Ceremony: 2 p.m.
- Evening Ceremony: 5:30 p.m.
UTEP
Saturday, May 18 (Don Haskins Center)
- Morning Ceremony (College of Liberal Arts): 9 a.m.
- Afternoon Ceremony (College of Business Administration and Education): 2 p.m.
- Evening Ceremony (College of Health Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Pharmacy)
Sunday, May 19 (Don Haskins Center)
- Afternoon Ceremony (College of Engineering and College of Science)L 2 p.m.
Congratulations to all graduates!
