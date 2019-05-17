UTEP, EPCC Spring 2019 Graduation Schedule

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Thousands of Borderland college students will turn their tassels this weekend. See below for the schedule.

EPCC

Friday, May 17 (Don Haskins Special Events Center)

Afternoon Ceremony: 2 p.m.

Evening Ceremony: 5:30 p.m.

UTEP

Saturday, May 18 (Don Haskins Center)

Morning Ceremony (College of Liberal Arts): 9 a.m.

Afternoon Ceremony (College of Business Administration and Education): 2 p.m.

Evening Ceremony (College of Health Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Pharmacy)

Sunday, May 19 (Don Haskins Center)

Afternoon Ceremony (College of Engineering and College of Science)L 2 p.m.

Congratulations to all graduates!