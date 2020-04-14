UTEP engineering professor awarded $2 million to help enhance STEM education

EL PASO, Texas — An assistant professor in the Department of Engineering Education and Leadership at The University of Texas at El Paso, was awarded $2 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance the quality of undergraduate STEM education at the institution by designing engineering leadership academies for faculty.

Meagan Kendall, Ph.D., is leading a five-year program aimed at the professional development and coaching of approximately 80 Engineering Instructional Faculty (EIF), as an effort to enrich a growing network of educational leaders at Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

“Ultimately, our goal is to positively impact the educational experiences of undergraduate engineering students at HSIs by, first, listening to and partnering with the faculty that are in the best position to enact change but rarely have the resources to make their vision reality,” Kendall said.

Engineering Instructional Faculty members will have the opportunity to design educational initiatives for their campuses that seek to improve student learning and retention, a UTEP news release said.

“Dr. Kendall’s effort in securing this major NSF award is a reflection of her outstanding career progression at UTEP,” said Roberto Osegueda, Ph.D., vice president for research in UTEP’s Office of Research and Sponsored Projects. “We are very proud of Dr. Kendall’s accomplishments.”

Kendall is collaborating with other engineering professors in Florida to bring this project to life, including co-principal investigator Ines Basalo, Ph.D., assistant professor in practice of mechanical engineering at the University of Miami; Gemma Henderson, senior instructional designer at the University of Miami; and Alexandra Coso Strong, Ph.D., assistant professor of engineering education at Florida International University.

According to a news release by UTEP, the project will have the potential to directly impact the education of over 1,800 engineering students.