UTEP awarded more than $1 Million to design Engineering Leadership program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The majority of a $2 million collaborative grant from the National Science Foundation was awarded to Meagan Kendall, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering and Leadership at UTEP. The grant will go towards developing engineering leadership academies aimed at promoting undergraduate education in STEM fields at Hispanic Servicing Institutions (HSIs).

“Dr. Kendall’s effort in securing this major NSF award is a reflection of her outstanding career progression at UTEP,” said Roberto Osegueda, Ph.D., vice president for research in UTEP’s Office of Research and Sponsored Projects. “We are very proud of Dr. Kendall’s accomplishments”

The goal for the five-year program is to strengthen the number of non-tenure eligible Engineering Instructional Faculty (EIF), who are commonly viewed as under-explored and under-supported, but play an important role in student’s education within the engineering field.

“Ultimately, our goal is to positively impact the educational experiences of undergraduate engineering students at HSIs by, first, listening to and partnering with the faculty that are in the best position to enact change but rarely have the resources to make their vision reality,” Kendall said.

Dr. Kendall is the grant’s principal invstigator. She is collaborating with Dr. Ines Basalo, assistant professor in practice of mechanical engineering at the University of Miami and Gemma Henderson, senior instructional designer at the University of Miami.

The other portion of the collaborative grant worth $984,000 was awarded to Dr. Alexandra Coso Strong, assistant professor of engineering education at Florida International University and collaborator on the project.