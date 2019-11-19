UTEP awarded $25k from Wells Fargo for student scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than a dozen UTEP students will be getting some financial help in their academic careers thanks to a generous donation from Wells Fargo.

Monday, the Wells Fargo Foundation presented a $25,000 check for student scholarships. The money will be spread out to 15 students who either applied or were recommended by professors.

UTEP President Heather Wilson says these scholarships are one of the things that make college possible for many students.

“Two-thirds of our students come from families that are earning less than $40,000 per year. Of those that qualify for financial aid about forty percent of those that qualify are actually making less than $20,000. So a university education changes their lives,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said local businesses are a big contributor to UTEP’s scholarship funds.