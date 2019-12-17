Two longtime Ysleta ISD Principals pass away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two longtime principals at Ysleta ISD schools passed away over the last week, leaving a lasting legacy for thousands of students across East El Paso.

Sandra Whitney passed away Tuesday, December 10. Ms. Whitney served in many positions within Ysleta ISD, including teaching theater at Valley View Middle School before transitioning to school administration. She went on to serve as Assistant Principal at Eastwood Middle and Hillcrest Middle before becoming Principal at Vista Hills Elementary.

She served the Vista Hills Elementary community for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2003. Ms. Whitney later came out of retirement to serve as Principal of Lincoln Middle School in EPISD for ten years until her final retirement in 2014.

Emilio Quiroz passed away Friday, December 13. Mr. Quiroz was also a longtime educator in Ysleta ISD, having worked as an educator in the district for over 40 years. During his time with the district, he worked at Scotsdale Elementary, and Ysleta High School. He retired after serving as Principal at Eastwood Heights Elementary from 2009-2016.

The school sent a statement to parents Monday evening that read in part, “He was artistic, caring, and supportive principal who hired many of our great teachers and staff. He was known to many as the “cool guy” and will be remembered for his gentleness.”

Ms. Whitney’s services were held Monday, Mr. Quiroz’s services are scheduled for Wednesday.

Combined, Ms. Whitney and Mr. Quiroz served El Paso’s students for over 80 years.