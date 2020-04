EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District board will meet twice on Tuesday via teleconference.

The meetings will be at 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The first will be a special meeting and the second will be the regular monthly meeting.

The livestreams and the agendas can both be viewed online at the district’s website.

If you wish to comment you can sign up here or call 915-230-2576 no later than one hour before the meeting.