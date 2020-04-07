TTUHSC El Paso faculty members honored with educational excellence awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During a time when medical providers are being celebrated as the heroes they are, two Texas Tech University Health Science Center faculty are being honored with educational excellence awards.

Dr. Gordon Woods, M.D., associate professor of internal medicine, and Dr. Karinn Chambers, M.D., FACS, assistant professor of surgery and medical center of Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Breast Care Center were awarded the inaugural Dr. Robert Suskind and Leslie Lewinter-Suskind Medical Faculty awards last month.

The Suskind awards are part of a $30,000 gift to TTUSHC El Paso to create an endowment in support of exceptional faculty teaching clinical and pre-clinical curriculum. Dr. Woods was awarded the Pre-Medical Education Award and Dr. Chambers was given the Clinical Education Award. Each was given a $500 cash award.

Robert Suskind, M.D. was founding dean of TTUHSC El Paso medical school and was a key player in bringing innovative curriculum for students to gain hands-on clinical experience in their first two years of school. Students at traditional four-year medical schools don’t begin clinical work until their third year.

Dr. Suskind’s wife, Leslie Lewinter-Suskind, is former director of the international program for the departments of psychiatry and pediatrics at the Louisiana State School of Medicine.

