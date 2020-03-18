Tornillo ISD, San Elizario ISD call for emergency meetings

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tornillo ISD and San Elizario ISD are set to hold emergency meetings this week to discuss their contingency plans moving forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Elizario will meet Thursday, March 19 at 9 a.m. in the SEISD Board Room. The board is expected to discuss “emergency purchasing in response to COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the duration of the District’s related closure.”

San Elizario ISD will also discuss employee compensation during the emergency closure.

Friday, Tornillo ISD will meet at 10 a.m. in their Board Room to discuss employee compensation as well.

Tornillo ISD’s agenda states the district will consider emergency approval of laptops/tablets for 11th and 12th-grade students “in preparation for students’ distance learning.’ The district is also considering approval or mobile hot spots in response to the closure to ensure students in rural El Paso County are able to access the internet during the closure period.

KTSM will follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

