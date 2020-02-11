Three El Paso schools among 26 statewide National Blue Ribbon School nominees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three El Paso-area schools were among the 26 Texas schools nominated for the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Honors awards Monday.
The prestigious award is awarded to select schools based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments. Each Blue Ribbon nominee has an economically disadvantaged population of 25-percent or more.
In El Paso, Transmountain Early College High School and Milam Elementary in El Paso ISD and Desertaire Elementary in Ysleta ISD are among Texas’ nominated schools.
The schools will not complete a rigorous application process conducted by the U.S. Department of Education. National award winners will be named in September. Schools that receive the designation are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C.
The full list of nominated schools in texas for 2020 are:
Exemplary High-Performing Schools
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD; Early College High School
- Corpus Christi ISD; Windsor Park G/T Elementary
- Corpus Christi ISD; Early Childhood Development Center
- Dallas ISD; Henry W. Longfellow Career Exploration Academy
- Dallas ISD; Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early College HS
- Eagle Pass ISD; Maude Mae Kirchner Elementary
- El Paso ISD; Transmountain Early College HS
- Fort Worth ISD; Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences
- Houston ISD; High School for Law and Science
- Houston ISD; Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy
- Laredo CISD; Heights Elementary
- Nederland ISD; Langham Elementary
- Windthorst ISD’ Windthorst Elementary
Exemplary Achievement-Gap Closing Schools
- Alvarado ISD; Alvarado El-South
- Austin ISD; Reilly Elementary
- Dallas ISD; Edward Titche Elementary
- El Paso ISD; Milam Elementary
- Grand Prairie ISD; Hobbs Williams Elementary
- Houston ISD; Memorial Elementary
- Lancaster ISD; West Main Elementary
- Laredo ISD; John Z. Leyendecker Elementary
- Pharr-San Suan-Alamo ISD; Kelly-Pharr Elementary
- Redwater ISD; Redwater Junior High
- Spring CISD; Dr. Edward Roberson Middle
- Texas College Preparatory Academies; Vista Academy of Austin-Mueller
- Ysleta ISD; Desertaire Elementary