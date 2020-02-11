Three El Paso schools among 26 statewide National Blue Ribbon School nominees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three El Paso-area schools were among the 26 Texas schools nominated for the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Honors awards Monday.

The prestigious award is awarded to select schools based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments. Each Blue Ribbon nominee has an economically disadvantaged population of 25-percent or more.

In El Paso, Transmountain Early College High School and Milam Elementary in El Paso ISD and Desertaire Elementary in Ysleta ISD are among Texas’ nominated schools.

The schools will not complete a rigorous application process conducted by the U.S. Department of Education. National award winners will be named in September. Schools that receive the designation are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C.

The full list of nominated schools in texas for 2020 are:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD; Early College High School

Corpus Christi ISD; Windsor Park G/T Elementary

Corpus Christi ISD; Early Childhood Development Center

Dallas ISD; Henry W. Longfellow Career Exploration Academy

Dallas ISD; Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early College HS

Eagle Pass ISD; Maude Mae Kirchner Elementary

El Paso ISD; Transmountain Early College HS

Fort Worth ISD; Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences

Houston ISD; High School for Law and Science

Houston ISD; Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy

Laredo CISD; Heights Elementary

Nederland ISD; Langham Elementary

Windthorst ISD’ Windthorst Elementary

Exemplary Achievement-Gap Closing Schools