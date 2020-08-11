TFCU donates nearly $20k to local high schools as part of its Spirit Debit Card program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last October, Teachers Federal Credit Union launched a unique High School Spirit Debit Card Program to help El Pasoans show their school pride, while also helping to raise funds for campuses.

The program completed its first round of donations this week and was able to donate close to $20,000 to 33 local high schools. The program includes high schools in Canutillo ISD, Clint ISD, El Paso ISD, San Elizario ISD, Socorro ISD, and Ysleta ISD.

TFCU account holders are able to customize their debit cards with the logo of their high school for a small fee. For every qualified purchase made on the cards, TFCU donates $.05 to each account holder’s school of choice. For the first three years of the program, TFCU will match the donation for each school adding additional funds to support the local high schools.

The donations go toward clubs, teams, and student organizations at each participating high school. TFCU says they’re working on adding five new schools to the program in 2020 so that each school in the entire county will be represented.

For more information on how to switch to a TFCU Spirit Card, visit tfcu.coop.