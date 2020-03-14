Texas lawmakers calling for STAAR test to be canceled

AUSTIN — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is calling for the state to cancel the upcoming April STAAR test — as more public school districts suspend classes in the wake of heightened concern over coronavirus.
State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, sent a letter to the governor Friday asking that “any and all requirements and mandates related to the provision of the 2020 STAAR test” be canceled, since area school districts have “substantially limited” classroom instruction.
The federal government is already considering waivers from testing requirements for areas heavily impacted by the COVID-19 disease. The state is expected to provide more guidance on the issue next week.